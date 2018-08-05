Crime
August 5, 2018 11:00 am
Updated: August 5, 2018 11:02 am

Police investigating after man severely beaten on CNE grounds Saturday evening

By Staff The Canadian Press
File / Global News
Toronto police are investigating after a man was allegedly beaten at the Canadian National Exhibition Grounds on Saturday evening.

Police say that at about 7:45 p.m. a man was approached by three other men near BMO Field.

They say the man was beaten unconscious by the three men.

Police say he was taken to the hospital for severe head injuries.

Investigators are asking for anyone with information about the alleged incident to contact police.

(The Canadian Press)

© 2018 The Canadian Press

