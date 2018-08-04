Woman and child pulled from backyard pool in Brampton without vital signs
The long weekend has taken a tragic turn for a Brampton household. Sources say a woman in her thirties and a five-year-old child were pulled from a backyard pool without vital signs.
First responders were called to the home on Hillson Court near Countryside Drive shortly after 8 p.m.
Both were rushed to hospital and are considered to be in critical condition.
More to come…
