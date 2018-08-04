backyard pool
August 4, 2018 10:57 pm
Updated: August 4, 2018 11:33 pm

Woman and child pulled from backyard pool in Brampton without vital signs

By Digital Broadcast Journalist  Global News

WATCH: Emergency crews were on scene in Brampton, Ont. on Saturday evening after a woman and a child were pulled from a backyard pool without vital signs.

A A

The long weekend has taken a tragic turn for a Brampton household. Sources say a woman in her thirties and a five-year-old child were pulled from a backyard pool without vital signs.

First responders were called to the home on Hillson Court near Countryside Drive shortly after 8 p.m.

Both were rushed to hospital and are considered to be in critical condition.

More to come…

