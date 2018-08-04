Teens crashed stolen car into police cruisers in Brampton, police say

Three teens have been charged after they crashed a stolen vehicle into two police cruisers in Brampton, police say.

Police said they received information about a stolen vehicle in a park on Creditview Road Friday.

When police arrived in the area, they located the vehicle and it attempted to flee, crashing into two police cars in the process, police said.

After the crash, the vehicle became inoperable and three teens were arrested. No one was injured.

Arvinder Kang, 18, was arrested and charged with possession of property obtained by crime and possession of a controlled substance.

Two other male teens were also arrested but cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

One of the teens is 15 years old and faces the same charges as Kang.

The other teen is 17 years old and has been charged with possession of property obtained by crime, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, failure to comply with sentencing and possession of a controlled substance.

