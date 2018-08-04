Local recipes highlight National Mustard Day in Winnipeg

Some local mustard recipes were one of the main attractions at the St. Norbert Farmer’s Market on Saturday, a day where the popular condiment was celebrated across the country.

Saturday was National Mustard Day in Canada, and Manitoban Carly Minish-Wytinck marked the occasion by selling her own mustard recipes.

READ MORE: Long-time wooden furniture builder Henry Dyck to retire after 26 years at St. Norbert market

She’s the founder of Smak Dab, a gourmet mustard that includes six flavours: Canadian maple, white wine herb, hot honey jalapeno, curry dijon, honey horseradish, and beer chipotle. Cranberry wine is a seasonal flavour that comes out in the fall.

“It could be more popular if people understood how versatile it was in their kitchen,” said Minish-Wytinck, 27. “So I think the typical person thinks that they’re just for their sandwiches, burgers, hotdogs, but typically mustards are incredibly versatile. You can use them in your salad dressings, in your sauces, in your marinades.”

Minish-Wytinck said once people realize this, it changes how they cook.

“We have a lot of customers that come back to us and say that it kind of changed their life in the kitchen so to speak because they now are able to cook all this delicious food using this one condiment.”

Minish-Wytinck said her wedding day was on National Mustard Day last year. But it was a coincidence.

“It just happened to land on National Mustard Day, it was a complete accident,” she said. “But it’s a really wonderful weekend for us.”

READ MORE: From the lab to your lunch: Manitoba students cooking up scientific culinary treats

She said she has a lot of influence from her family, including her grandmother who helped teach her how to cook and both her parents who are involved in the business.

“It’s kind of become a family business without even really realizing it or even expecting it to be, and it’s been really cool.”