Long-time wooden furniture builder Henry Dyck to retire after 26 years at St. Norbert market

For over a quarter century, Henry Dyck has sat in the same corner of the St. Norbert Farmers’ Market selling wooden furniture.

The 81-year-old drives in from Steinbach every year to attend the markets. St. Norbert is located just south of Winnipeg.

Dyck builds all of the furniture himself.

“I’m a one-man show,” said Dyck. “I take cedar siding off of people’s houses and turn it into furniture.”

On Saturday, Dyck had a couple chairs, tables and a bench up for sale. It was the opening day for the 30th season of the St. Norbert event. There will be other markets throughout the summer that Dyck plans to attend.

This is the 26th year for Dyck. He said one of the main reasons he keeps coming back is the people.

“I am a people person. I like to ask what people do for a living and then I get to all kinds of topics. I’m so curious at my age,” he said.

Marilyn Firth, the executive director of the farmers’ market, said customers value getting to know the people they are buying from.

“The customer gets to meet the person who makes, bakes and grows the product,” said Firth. “And so it’s a great opportunity for conversation. You don’t get that chance much anymore. You go to a big store and you’ll never meet the person who made the thing you’re buying.”

READ MORE: Hundreds come out for Winnipeg Night Market

Firth said Dyck stands out among all of the vendors.

“We don’t have too many vendors still hand-making furniture, that’s a real craft,” she said. “He’s been a bit of a cornerstone vendor for all these years. He’s been here and people love his furniture and really enjoy talking to him about how he makes his product.”

Firth added that there were about 100 vendors set up on Saturday. On a busier day, there can be up to 135.

Dyck, who has three kids and seven grandchildren, said this will be his last year of selling his work at the market.

“I’m running out of wood and I’m running out of me,” he said.

And despite being a one-man show, he said he does get the occasional helping hand.

“Once in a while, my wife sweeps the floor for me,” he laughed.

Will he miss it?

“Oh yes I will,” he said. “I don’t look forward to the last day.”