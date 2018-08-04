Trending
August 4, 2018 2:25 pm
Updated: August 4, 2018 3:35 pm

Pilot treated for minor injuries after small plane crashes southwest of Hamilton

By Staff The Canadian Press

A small plane crashed in Norfolk County Friday leaving one man with minor injuries.

OPP Twitter
A A

NORFOLK COUNTY, Ont. – Provincial police say a man was treated for minor injuries after his small plane crashed while landing on Friday evening.

Investigators say the incident happened in Norfolk County shortly before 8 p.m.

They say the 72-year-old pilot from Elgin County was landing his single-engine Cessna plane when it crashed and flipped over.

They say the man was treated by paramedics at the scene.

Police say the Transportation Safety Board will continue the investigation.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Cessna
Elgin County
Hamilton
Norfolk County
Ontario Provincial Police
Plane Crash
Transportation Safety Board

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News