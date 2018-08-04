Pilot treated for minor injuries after small plane crashes southwest of Hamilton

NORFOLK COUNTY, Ont. – Provincial police say a man was treated for minor injuries after his small plane crashed while landing on Friday evening.

Investigators say the incident happened in Norfolk County shortly before 8 p.m.

They say the 72-year-old pilot from Elgin County was landing his single-engine Cessna plane when it crashed and flipped over.

They say the man was treated by paramedics at the scene.

Police say the Transportation Safety Board will continue the investigation.