Pilot treated for minor injuries after small plane crashes southwest of Hamilton
NORFOLK COUNTY, Ont. – Provincial police say a man was treated for minor injuries after his small plane crashed while landing on Friday evening.
Investigators say the incident happened in Norfolk County shortly before 8 p.m.
They say the 72-year-old pilot from Elgin County was landing his single-engine Cessna plane when it crashed and flipped over.
They say the man was treated by paramedics at the scene.
Police say the Transportation Safety Board will continue the investigation.
