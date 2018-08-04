Côte-des-Neiges Road
Pedestrian in hospital after being hit by vehicle in Côte-des-Nieges

By Web producer  Global News

The pedestrian was crossing Côte-des-Neiges Road when she was struck by a vehicle trying to make a left-hand turn onto Côte-des-Neiges from St-Kevin Avenue. Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018.

A 74-year-old woman was rushed to hospital after being hit by a vehicle while crossing Côte-des-Neiges Road Saturday morning.

Montreal police spokesperson Andrée-Anne Picard said the incident happened at around 11:30 a.m.

The pedestrian was crossing Côte-des-Neiges Road when she was struck by a vehicle trying to make a left-hand turn on to Côte-des-Neiges from St-Kevin Avenue.

The woman suffered upper body injuries, but was concious and stable during her transport to hospital.

Picard said police were waiting for an update on her health status.

The female driver of the vehicle involved was also taken to hospital to be treated for shock.

Collision experts are at the scene.

Côte-des-Neiges Road is closed between Edouard-Montpetit Boulevard and Dupuis Avenue for the investigation.

 

