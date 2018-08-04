Peter Watts: Calgary awareness project offers rare opioid-related good news

There haven’t been many good news stories about the opioid crisis in this country, but perhaps we have found one in the form of the Ignite Opioid Awareness Project, which is being spearheaded by Brianna Willey on behalf of the Calgary John Howard Society.

“The artists who are taking part in this initiative have some personal connection to opioids,” she told me. “They either have had their own personal battle with drugs or they know loved ones or friends who are going through this crisis. There is a stigma attached to a drug user. It can affect a person’s self-esteem, damage relationships with loved ones, and prevent substance abusers from getting the help they need.”

READ MORE: Nearly 4,000 Canadians died of opioid overdoses in 2017, a new record

The artists involved created some 70 works which were unveiled at a store on 4th St. SW in Calgary last Thursday evening. Some 50 people showed up to view the exhibit and ten works of art were purchased. All of the money went to the artist.

“We were really pleased,” Brianna told me. “I want to thank Phil Lane and his partner at Blokes Menswear where the exhibit took place.”

“I hope that Ignite helps to humanize [the artists], rather than simply labeling them just junkies,” Lane said in a statement.

Perhaps the most poignant statement came from one of the artists, whom we will call Anna.

READ MORE: Are opioid deaths reducing our average life expectancy? Canada now investigating

“One can never be sure about who opioid dependency happens to, or who has the power to solve the problem,” Anna said. “Art has given me a way to express myself and has brought me comfort. It has helped me to realize my value as a human being.”

How many of us walk past someone who appears to be under the influence and just continue on with our day? It’s easy to ignore the fact that there is a human being involved. If that human being can feel better about himself or herself, perhaps the rest of us will take note.

In our world today, that would be a big step forward.