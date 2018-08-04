Some Parkdale residents fighting back over push for ‘Vegandale’

A group of Parkdale residents are holding a community forum Saturday evening to fight back against a push to brand an area of the neighbourhood “Vegandale”.

On the event’s Facebook page, it says the forum, named “Parkdale isn’t Vegandale”, is an opportunity for residents “to discuss concerns, issues and ask questions about Vegandale.”

The area of Queen Street between Dufferin Street and Brock Avenue is where a group of vegan businesses, opening this weekend, have labelled themselves “Vegandale.”

READ MORE: ‘No excuse for animal abuse’: Vegan activists protest at controversial Toronto restaurant

Those businesses are the Copenhagen Vegan Bakery Cafe, Vegandale Brewery and Not Your Mother. The Imperative, another vegan shop already in the area, will also be marking its reopening this weekend.

To celebrate their openings, there is even a “Vegandale block party” this weekend.

By the end of the year, the group of vegan businesses in the area is expected to grow to at least seven, according the Vegandale website.

The website says, “Vegandale is a mecca for the ethically minded with the best of vegan food, goods, and services co-existing on one city block.”

READ MORE: Toronto restaurant owner cuts animal leg at front window while vegan protest occurs outside: activists

As the group of vegan businesses mark their openings, the community forum is set to discuss how they can stop the vegan push in the area.

On the forum’s Facebook event page, it lists two goals: that the Vegandale block party that’s happening this weekend be cancelled, and also permanently remove all Vegandale branding.

The forum is happening beginning at 4 p.m. Saturday at the Milky Way Community Garden and Parkdale Library, right in the heart of the new Vegandale.