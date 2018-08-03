Repairs needed less than a year after Bonaventure Expressway park opens

It was just built, and already the new Bonaventure Expressway park needs repairs.

Faults in the concrete of the $142 million park have to be fixed.

Montreal city spokesperson Philippe Sabourin said the good news is that taxpayers aren’t on the hook for the repairs.

The contractor responsible will do the work free of charge as part of the one year warranty on the work.

“The city won’t pay a dime for it,” said Sabourin. “Honestly 97, per cent of the job was well done, there is just some concrete that needs to be fixed.”

The entrance to the Bonaventure Expressway opened in September of 2017.

City officials decided to go over all the work before the warranty expires in September and that’s when they realized some repairs were needed.

No work needs to be done on the road, so there will be no traffic troubles or road closures for motorists to deal with.

The repairs will be done August 13-15.