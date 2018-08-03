‘Unexpected repairs’ to shut down part of McPhillips Street

Northbound McPhillips Street between Logan Avenue and Jarvis Avenue is shutting down for the next several weeks, beginning Friday at 6 p.m, due to “unexpected repairs”.

This stretch of McPhillips was already down to one lane on each side due to construction on the McPhillips Street Underpass.

As crews were digging up the roadway through the underpass, they discovered buried parts of the bridge structure were in poor condition and in need of immediate repair.

After the city consulted with Canadian Pacific Railway, who owns the bridge, it was decided to close the northbound lane to complete these repairs.

One southbound lane and the sidewalk will remain open during the construction.

Motorists are advised to use alternate routes such as Route 90, Keewatin Street or the Slaw Rebchuk Bridge.

The city is also recommending drivers not use the Arlington Bridge as an alternate route, as it has limited capacity.