Long weekend forest restrictions on the way for Vernon area

Come Friday at noon, area restrictions will be announced for the wilderness affected by wildfires burning in B.C.s Vernon Fire Zone.

The Mabel Creek wildfire is burning out of control in more than 200 hectares east of Mabel Lake, while the Sugar Mountain wildfire is burning east of Sugar Lake in 170 hectares of forest.

The BC Wildfire Service is working to finalize an order to limit some or all human activity in the areas of these fires out of concern for public safety.

“The first restriction will be placed around the Sugar Mountain wildfire and will be in place from the northeast edge of Sugar Lake and North of the Sugar Creek drainage to Shuswap River and Spectrum Creek drainage. This restriction will include the Sugar Creek rec site,” information posted on the BC Wildfire Service Facebook page said.

“The second area restriction will be around the Mabel Creek wildfire and will encompass the surrounding complex of wildfires as well.

“This restriction will be in place for the area of Tsuius Creek drainage north along the east edge of Mabel Lake as well as east along the Tsuius Creek drainage to the Devil Creek drainage. This restriction will include the Cottonwood Beach rec site.”

Legal orders are still needed to finalize the restrictions, according to information officer Nicole Bonnett.

Neither wildfire has been actioned by wildfire crews in any way.

With the long weekend ahead, Bonnett said outdoor recreation activity in the areas affected could put people at risk.