August 2, 2018 8:51 pm
Updated: August 2, 2018 9:05 pm

Crash south of Kamloops closes Coquihalla to northbound traffic

The scene of a serious crash on the Coquihalla Highway, Thursday, Aug. 2.

The Coquihalla Highway was closed to northbound traffic just south of Kamloops on Thursday evening.

The closure was due to a serious collision about 17 kilometres south of Kamloops near the Inks Lake brake check.

A detour is available to Motorists at Merritt via Highway 5A.

DriveBC said an assessment was in progress and that crews were en route to the scene.

Drivers in the area are being warned to expect delays and congestion.

A photo posted to social media shows motorists backed up along the Coquihalla Highway on Thursday, Aug. 2.

A detour is available at Merritt via Highway 5A.

No word on a timeline to reopen the route.

More to come…

