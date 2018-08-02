Saving Lives at Kelowna’s PRE Labs Inc.

When it comes to saving lives, Kelowna’s PRE LABS Incorporated prides itself on being on the cutting edge of technology.

Brad Field is the CEO of Pre Labs. Field is no stranger to the body armour industry; he’s been in it for more than 20 years, and in that time technology has driven a lot of change.

“The science behind these materials is really what allows us as a manufacturer, to make much lighter, much higher performance and much more flexible body armour,” Field said.

That science has won PRE Labs a $485,000 national defence contract.

The contract is part of the Build In Canada Innovation Program and is centered around three, ceramic bullet-proof plates.

“These are all very high-tech materials; even the ceramics we use in here are not your traditional ceramics,” said Field.

When used in conjunction with each other, the three plates will give the Canadian government an economical modular hard body-armour system.

“If the government actually likes this, and it performs well, they will actually issue a tender for this design.”

Which, in turn, could turn PRE Labs’ $485,000 contract into a multi-million dollar deal.