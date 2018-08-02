50th Anniversary of Cobourg’s Sidewalk Sale will take place this weekend

Cobourg merchants are ramping up for the annual Sidewalk Sale this weekend, and this year’s edition is particularly special because it marks the 50th anniversary of the big event.

For local jeweller Larry Hall, the event brings back memories. In 1968, then 16 years old, Hall was put to work at his parents’ jewelry shop in Cobourg during the first sidewalk sale.

“It was extremely busy. People were lined up to get into the stores and see stuff at 7, 7:30 a.m., because it was just packed,” recalls Hall, owner of A.M. Hall Jeweler.

Fifty years later, Hall is still working Cobourg’s Sidewalk Sale. While he says the crowds aren’t as crazy, business is still booming.

“It’s gone down, but a lot have opened up between the two areas. The street festival has gotten a lot more tents and stuff like that so we get to see a lot more people from out of town,” Hall said.

“We get tourists from Holland. We’ve had Belgium, Germany, a lot of Europeans, a lot of families from Quebec. A lot stay here from the summer as well,” said Janet Mulder, the owner of Jakes, an outdoor clothing store.

She says the weather plays a big role in business and unlike some other shop owners we spoke with, she says she’s been very busy this summer.

“Actually this summer has been better, mainly I think, because of weather. This summer has been dry, very hot, so a lot of people are coming to town, camping, swimming, whereas last summer, was a lot of rain,” Mulder said.

The owner of the new black cat coffee shop, Mary Shultz, says it’s her first time taking part in the sidewalk sale. She’s looking forward to the excitement this weekend.

“I grew up in Cobourg, so I know how important the sidewalk sale is and I’ve always come down to it. More staff, more treats. We’ve done a couple special things just to make it worth coming down here and seeing us,” Shultz said.

More than 10,000 people are expected to attend this year’s sidewalk sale.

“We’ve got cake cutting. There’ll be a 24-foot rock wall coming on Saturday. Lots of activity for kids, families. There’s a Ferris wheel. Great activities for the whole family,” said chair of Cobourg’s DBIA, Adam Bureau.

The sale wraps up at 4 p.m. on Sunday.