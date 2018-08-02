Hail, strong winds expected as severe thunderstorm warning issued for Calgary
Calgary could see up to nickel-sized hail as a severe thunderstorm warning was issued for the city on Thursday afternoon.
Environment Canada said shortly after 1 p.m. that a severe thunderstorm had formed near Bragg Creek and had the potential to produce very strong winds, nickle-sized hail and heavy rain.
WATCH: Video shows hail damaging trees in Calgary.
The national weather agency said the storm cell was moving east at 40 km/h.
The thunderstorm had already produced toonie-sized hail as of 1:15 p.m., Environment Canada said.
The weather agency advised residents to use caution with a storm of this nature, saying “large hail can cause property damage and cause injury.”
WATCH: Video shows heavy hail in Calgary’s South Glenmore community.
READ MORE: Tornado warnings lifted in southern Alberta as severe storms slam the province
“Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors!” Environment Canada said.
A home in Calgary was struck by lightning during a severe thunderstorm on Wednesday.
— More to come…
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.