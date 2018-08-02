Hail, strong winds expected as severe thunderstorm warning issued for Calgary

Calgary could see up to nickel-sized hail as a severe thunderstorm warning was issued for the city on Thursday afternoon.

Environment Canada said shortly after 1 p.m. that a severe thunderstorm had formed near Bragg Creek and had the potential to produce very strong winds, nickle-sized hail and heavy rain.

The national weather agency said the storm cell was moving east at 40 km/h.

The thunderstorm had already produced toonie-sized hail as of 1:15 p.m., Environment Canada said.

The weather agency advised residents to use caution with a storm of this nature, saying “large hail can cause property damage and cause injury.”

“Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors!” Environment Canada said.

A home in Calgary was struck by lightning during a severe thunderstorm on Wednesday.

