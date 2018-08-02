Paul Walker’s mom recalls their last conversation hours before his death

Paul Walker’s mother Cheryl revealed new details about the day her son was killed in a car accident in 2013.

In the new documentary titled, I Am Paul Walker, his mom reveals he had forgotten about the event for his charity Reach Out Worldwide.

WATCH BELOW: ‘I am Paul Walker’ trailer explores actor’s early life

She said he would not have gone to the event if he didn’t receive a text message reminding him to attend.

READ MORE: ‘I Am Paul Walker’ — Watch the emotional trailer for the upcoming documentary

Cheryl said that on the morning of his death, he was in high spirits as he sat in her kitchen with his 15-year-old daughter Meadow, making plans to pick out and decorate a Christmas tree that evening.

The actor was on break from filming Furious 7.

“We were having this good conversation, and he’d forgotten about an event he had,” she revealed, according to People.

READ MORE: Paul Walker’s daughter settles wrongful death lawsuit with Porsche

She continued: “He got a text and said, ‘Oh my gosh, I’m supposed to be somewhere!'”

Cheryl said he rushed out the door to the fundraiser to benefit victims of Typhoon Haiyan in the Philippines, which was held at a race shop.

Walker left the event in a Porsche Carrera GT, driven by his friend Roger Rodas and the car lost control, crashing into a lamppost. The car exploded, killing both men instantly.

WATCH BELOW: The latest on Paul Walker

“I think so many people think, ‘Oh, he was just a movie star who was killed in a car accident.’ But there was so much more to him,” his mom continued. “That was just a piece of who he was. He was an amazing man.”

“I’ve gotten letters from people all over the world who said he made a difference in their lives,” Cheryl said. “That is such a blessing. He’s never forgotten.”

I Am Paul Walker premieres Aug. 11 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on the Paramount Network.