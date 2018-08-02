Mosquito numbers down in Saskatoon as West Nile virus risk increases

Mosquito numbers are way down in Saskatoon, butthe risk of West Nile virus is increasing.

The number of mosquitoes caught recently in city traps were less than one-tenth of the 10-year average of just over 37 mosquitoes per trap.

Dry conditions are cited as the biggest reason for the decline, along with the city’s mosquito control program.

“There is less water out there, so the program is that much more effective at treating the remaining habitat,” explained Jeff Boone, the city’s entomologist.

“It is a kind of positive feedback loop as both the water bodies are smaller and there are fewer of them.”

While overall numbers are down, there are more Culex tarsalis being caught, the type of mosquito that carries the West Nile virus (WNV).

The highest risk at this time is in southern Saskatchewan, where pools of mosquitoes have been found in the past two weeks.

There has been one positive test in the province so far in 2018 for WNV, but officials said it does not necessarily indicate a current WNV infection.

Most people who become infected with WNV experience no symptoms, or a mild illness.

“A small number of people develop a more serious illness called West Nile Virus neuroinvasive disease,” Dr. Saqib Shahab, the province’s chief medical health officer, said Thursday in a statement.

“If you develop serious symptoms like a persistent fever, confusion, neck stiffness or an unusually severe headache, seek medical attention immediately.”

There have been 158 cases of neuroinvasive disease in Saskatchewan between 2003 and 2017, resulting in 17 deaths.

Mosquitoes are most active on warm evenings, and between dusk and dawn.