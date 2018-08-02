Civic Holiday: What’s open and closed in Cambridge, Kitchener and Waterloo

Here’s a roundup of what is open and closed on the Civic Holiday in Cambridge, Kitchener and Waterloo:

Throughout Waterloo region

The Region of Waterloo International Airport will remain open.

Malls and most stores will be closed throughout the region on Monday although most cinemas, gas stations as well as some drug stores and garden centres will be open.

Grand River Transit will be open and operate on a regular Sunday service schedule. It will also operate on a Sunday service schedule on Monday.

The Charles Street Terminal will have ticket sales between 8:15 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. while the Ainslie Street Terminal will sell tickets between 10 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. The region suggests buying your tickets in advance if possible.

Go Transit will operate on a Saturday service schedule on Monday.

There is regular curbside waste collection on Monday, Aug. 6.

Cambridge and Waterloo waste sites will be closed for residential drop-off Sunday and Monday.

Cambridge

The Cambridge Butterfly Conservatory is open.

The following are closed in Cambridge:

Fashion History Museum

The Cambridge Centre for the Arts

Libraries, arenas and swimming pools

City hall

McDougall Cottage

All city splash pads and swimming pools will be open.

Kitchener

All outdoor pools will be open for drop-in recreational programming.

The Activa Sportsplex arena will be open for rentals.

All city splash pads will be open throughout the long weekend.

The Museum will be open Monday.

Waterloo Region Museum/Doon Heritage Village is open.

Joseph Schneider Haus is open.

City hall will be closed and all city services will be unavailable until Tuesday. The building itself will remain open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

All Kitchener Public Library locations will be closed on Sunday and Monday.

All indoor swimming pools, arenas, the Aud, the Budd Park soccer facility and community centres will be closed Monday.

Kitchener-Waterloo Art Gallery will be closed.

Homer Watson House & Gallery will be closed.

Waterloo

Most recreational facilities in Waterloo are closed.

The Swimplex will be open with a special schedule, beginning at 12:10 p.m.

Moses Springer Community Pool will be open.

The City of Waterloo Museum will be closed.

The University of Waterloo: Earth Sciences Museum will be closed.

The Clay & Glass Gallery will be closed.