Lightning strikes house in northeast Calgary

Fire crews responded to a report of lightning hitting a house in northeast Calgary Tuesday night.

West District Fire Chief Brian Neis said about 26 firefighters headed to the Whitehorn neighbourhood at 8:15 p.m.

“On arrival, they found that they did indeed have a small fire from a lightning strike on the one side of house,” he said.

The family was inside at the time when the storm struck the city.

“We heard a big bang,” said homeowner Fiorella, who did not provide her last name.

“We saw smoke on the roof and called 911. And they told us to get out of the house,” she said, adding that they took cover at their neighbour’s.

An investigation is ongoing and the extent of the damage has yet to be assessed.

However, Neis said the damage is “fairly minimal” considering the storms Calgary has had recently.