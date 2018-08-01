Weather
August 1, 2018 12:36 am
Updated: August 1, 2018 12:58 am

Severe thunderstorm warnings issued for parts of southern, central Alberta

By Online Journalist  Global News

Hail covered Highway 22 west of Nanton, Alta on Tuesday, as weather warnings took effect across Alberta.

Courtesy: Cindy and Doug McFadden
A number of severe thunderstorm warnings and watches hit Alberta on Tuesday night.

Most warnings are in the province’s southern areas, but some stretch as far north as Nordegg.

Severe thunderstorm warnings took effect just after 9 p.m. MT near Cardston, Crowsnest Pass, Grande Cache, Nordegg and Rocky Mountain House.

Hail covered Highway 22 west of Nanton around the same time Tuesday evening, making the last day of July look an awful lot like winter.

Severe thunderstorm warnings are issued when the storms likely to produce any combination of “large hail, damaging winds, torrential rainfall,” according to Environment Canada.

For a complete list of weather warnings and watches, check Environment Canada Alerts for updates.

Global News