Air quality advisory in effect for parts of southwestern Alberta

Air quality warnings were issued for southwestern Alberta Wednesday evening due to smoky skies.

Banff National Park, Clearwater County, Kananaskis Improvement District and Municipal District of Bighorn were all affected as of 5:13 p.m.

Specific areas include:

Banff

Lake Louise

Saskatchewan River Crossing

Siffleur Wilderness Area

Highwood House

Kananaskis Village

Canmore Exshaw

Ghost Lake

Ghost River Wilderness

Environment Canada released a statement explaining that elevated pollution levels are expected and wildfire smoke is causing poor air quality and reduced visibility.

“During a wildfire, smoke conditions can change quickly over short distances and can vary considerably hour-by-hour,” read the statement.

The agency advised people with breathing difficulties to stay inside.

For a complete and up-to-date list of areas under the advisory, check the Air Quality Health Index.