WestJet pilots notify Edmonton police of ‘drone flying off left wing’

WestJet pilots alerted police after a near miss with a drone while trying to land at Edmonton International Airport Tuesday evening.

The plane was about 4,000 feet in the air, meaning the drone was flying about 3,700 feet higher than it’s allowed to be.

“Why a drone needs to be flying 1.2 kilometres in the air is a good question we’d like to ask the individual who was operating it,” EPS spokesman Scott Pattison said.

He said the plane was flying over southwest Edmonton at the time, which is especially concerning given how densely populated the area is.

“It’s extremely dangerous when you consider the consequences of a flying object that size coming into contact with the airplane.

“Not only is it dangerous for everybody on the plane but certainly when you’re over a southwest neighbourhood — south of the Hamptons at last report — all of those lives are in jeopardy on the ground too.”

Navigation Canada reported the incident to Edmonton police at about 5:15 p.m. after the commercial airline pilots saw “a drone flying off the left wing of their aircraft.”

Edmonton police said there was a “near miss” between the WestJet plane and the “pallet-size drone” on the landing approach.

Police are investigating this event and reminding people about Transport Canada’s rules regarding Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV):

Must stay below 90 metres (about 300 feet) above the ground

Must stay at least 30 metres (about 100 feet) away from vehicles, vessels and the public (that distance expands for heavier drones)

Must stay at least 5.6 kilometres away from any airport, seaplane base, or areas where aircraft take off and land

Must stay outside controlled or restricted airspace

Must stay within 500 metres of the operator

Edmonton police ask anyone with information about this particular case to contact them at 780.423.4567.

“Or who might have been operating in the Edgemont area, near the Hamptons, south of Lessard Road. Maybe you’ve seen them in parks,” Pattison said.

“Having one the size of that — whether it be two-by-two or three-by-three — the size of a pallet, as was described by the pilots, that’s fairly different. You don’t see that size in drones very often.”