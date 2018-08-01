Crime
16-year-old teen arrested, replica firearm seized in downtown weapons call

A 16-year-old boy is in custody and police have seized a replica firearm after an incident in London, Ont. on Wednesday, August 1, 2018.

A 16-year-old boy was taken into custody Wednesday and a replica firearm was seized by officers following a weapons call in the downtown core, London police said.

Officers were called to the area of Wellington and King streets, outside CitiPlaza, around 2:30 p.m. after callers reported observing a male who appeared to be in possession of a firearm.

Multiple police cruisers arrived at the scene quickly and officers could be seen with guns drawn, taking the teen into custody.

Few other details have been released in connection to the incident, but police said no injuries were reported, and the weapon involved was a replica.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

