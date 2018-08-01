Severe thunderstorms expected in central Alberta, Calgary on Wednesday

A swath of central and southern Alberta, including the city of Calgary, was put under a severe thunderstorm watch Wednesday.

The storms were expected to set up in the foothills region of western Alberta in the afternoon. The watch extends from the Grande Prairie region in the north, to south of Calgary. Edmonton was not included in the watch, but areas to the west and south of the city were.

Severe thunderstorm watches in place for western Alberta. Watches extend to just west of Edmonton including Stony Plain-Spruce Grove-Morinville. Hail, heavy rain and strong winds possible this aft/eve. #abstorm #yeg #yegwx #abroads #yegtraffic pic.twitter.com/v9s1oYEibq — Jesse Beyer (@jessebeyerWX) August 1, 2018

Environment Canada said conditions are favourable for the development of dangerous thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts, damaging hail and heavy rain.

“On the extreme side of the possible parameters, these storms could produce tennis ball-sized hail or greater, wind gusts in the 90-110 km/h range and flash floods,” Global Edmonton meteorologist Jesse Beyer said.

Thunderstorm developing and moving through the circled area this afternoon have the potential to produce heavy rain, near tennis ball size hail and wind gusts in the 90-110km/h range. Stay informed this afternoon and evening. #abstorm #yeg #yegwx pic.twitter.com/FDyww6HOyv — Jesse Beyer (@jessebeyerWX) August 1, 2018

“If a storm with those parameters hits any populated industrial or residential area, it could be very damaging with blowing debris, large hail, and localized flooding,” Beyer said, adding farmers’ fields will be fair game for hail and wind damage.

The national weather agency said the thunderstorms will track east through the evening, and some of the storms are will be severe.

Severe thunderstorm watches are issued when atmospheric conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms that could produce one or more of the following: large hail, damaging winds, torrential rainfall.

Very large hail can damage property, break windows, dent vehicles and cause serious injury. Strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles. Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads.

