Heat warning ends for Edmonton and surrounding communities

A heat warning ended Tuesday morning for many parts of Alberta including the city of Edmonton.

The warning started in Edmonton Sunday morning, with temperatures reaching around 30 C on Sunday and Monday in the city.

Watch Below: Kendra Slugoski has more on the requirements during a heat warning and the potential health impacts.

READ MORE: Thunderstorm and heat warnings lifted across Alberta

The warning ended at around 4 a.m. Tuesday. However, it remained in place for some southern Alberta communities on Tuesday morning, including Brooks, Drumheller and Medicine Hat, where the temperature was expected to reach the 32 C range.

Good Morning. There are Heat Warnings in effect for these Southern Alberta regions. @GlobalEdmonton News Morning.https://t.co/j2seW3v8oy pic.twitter.com/K0s1Pk27KX — Mike Sobel (@mikesobel) July 31, 2018

Global News weather specialist Mike Sobel said the temperature would reach 25 C in Edmonton with a mix of sun and cloud, and he anticipated the highs to be between 24 C and 27 C through Thursday.

For a complete list of areas under the heat warning, click here.