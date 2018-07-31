Weather
July 31, 2018 10:31 am

Heat warning ends for Edmonton and surrounding communities

By Web Producer  Global News

WATCH ABOVE: Global News weather specialist Mike Sobel delivers the weather forecast for Alberta for Tuesday, July 31. 

A A

A heat warning ended Tuesday morning for many parts of Alberta including the city of Edmonton.

The warning started in Edmonton Sunday morning, with temperatures reaching around 30 C on Sunday and Monday in the city.

Watch Below: Kendra Slugoski has more on the requirements during a heat warning and the potential health impacts.

READ MORE: Thunderstorm and heat warnings lifted across Alberta

The warning ended at around 4 a.m. Tuesday. However, it remained in place for some southern Alberta communities on Tuesday morning, including Brooks, Drumheller and Medicine Hat, where the temperature was expected to reach the 32 C range.

Global News weather specialist Mike Sobel said the temperature would reach 25 C in Edmonton with a mix of sun and cloud, and he anticipated the highs to be between 24 C and 27 C through Thursday.

For a complete list of areas under the heat warning, click here.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Alberta heat warning
Alberta weather
Edmonton heat warning
Edmonton weather
Environment Canada
heat warning ended

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News