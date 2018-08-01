Shawn Mendes leads 2018 MMVAs nominations
Shawn Mendes is giving fellow Canadian artist Drake some stiff competition at the iHeartRadio MMVAs.
The 19-year-old pop singer from Pickering, Ont., is the frontrunner this year with eight nominations — racking up one more nod than the Toronto rapper.
Both performers will face off in some categories at the televised awards show on Aug. 26.
Mendes and Drake are in the running for artist of the year, where they’re competing with the likes of Camilla Cabello, Cardi B, Ed Sheeran and Post Malone.
Other major nominees this year include Alessia Cara with five nominations while Sheeran and electronic dance producer Marshmello have four nods each. Singer Halsey has three nominations.
The MMVAs will be hosted by Internet-famed rapper Awkwafina, who appears in Ocean’s 8 and the upcoming big-screen adaptation of the book Crazy Rich Asians.
The MMVAs will feature performances by Mendes, Meghan Trainer, 5 Seconds of Summer, Cara, Kris Wu, Halsey, and Marshmello featuring Anne-Marie.
Celebrity presenters include Derek Hough, Jenni (JWOWW) Farley, Tyra Banks, Rachel Bilson, Sonequa Martin-Green and Prince Michael Jackson.
Check out the full list of nominations below:
BEST ROCK/ALTERNATIVE ARTIST OR GROUP
Imagine Dragons
Portugal. The Man
Foo Fighters
Arcade Fire
Arkells
Chvrches
BEST POP ARTIST OR GROUP
Halsey
Alessia Cara
Shawn Mendes
Ed Sheeran
Camila Cabello
Meghan Trainor
BEST EDM/DANCE ARTIST OR GROUP
Loud Luxury
Calvin Harris
Marshmello
Zedd
Kygo
Sofi Tukker
BEST HIP-HOP ARTIST OR GROUP
Drake
Post Malone
Cardi B
Kendrick Lamar
Childish Gambino
The Carters
BEST DIRECTOR
Drake – God’s Plan – Karena Evans
Drake – Nice For What – Karena Evans
Childish Gambino – This Is America – Hiro Murai
The Carters – Apes**t – Ricky Saiz
Justin Timberlake ft. Chris Stapleton – Say Something – Arturo Perez Jr.
Shawn Mendes – In My Blood – Jay Martin
VIDEO OF THE YEAR
Halsey – Bad At Love
Logic featuring Alessia Cara and Khalid – 1-800-273-8255
Drake – God’s Plan
Childish Gambino – This Is America
Ariana Grande – No Tears Left to Cry
Shawn Mendes – In My Blood
ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Drake
Camila Cabello
Ed Sheeran
Cardi B
Shawn Mendes
Post Malone
SINGLE OF THE YEAR
TBA
SONG OF THE SUMMER
Drake – Nice For What
Loud Luxury featuring Brando – Body
Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin – I Like It
Zedd featuring Maren Morris & Grey – The Middle
Marshmello featuring Anne Marie – FRIENDS
Bebe Rexha featuring Florida Georgia Line – Meant To Be
BEST COLLABORATION
The Weeknd & Kendrick Lamar – Pray For Me
Kendrick Lamar & SZA – All The Stars
Marshmello & Anne Marie – FRIENDS
Zedd & Maren Morris & Grey – The Middle
Shawn Mendes & Khalid – Youth
Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line – Meant To Be
BEST NEW CANADIAN ARTIST
The Beaches
NEW CITY
bülow
Ralph
Johnny Orlando
Elijiah Woods x Jamie Fine
FAN FAVE ARTIST
Shawn Mendes
Camila Cabello
Halsey
Alessia Cara
Taylor Swift
Ed Sheeran
FAN FAVE DUO OR GROUP
Imagine Dragons
Maroon 5
5 Seconds of Summer
BTS
Sofi Tukker
The Chainsmokers
FAN FAVE VIDEO
Drake – God’s Plan
Shawn Mendes – In My Blood
Childish Gambino – This Is America
The Carters – Apes**t
Logic featuring Alessia Cara and Khalid – 1-800-273-8255
Alessia Cara – Growing Pains
FAN FAVE SINGLE
Selena Gomez featuring Marshmello – Wolves
Camila Cabello – Havana
Ed Sheeran – Perfect
Shawn Mendes – In My Blood
Ariana Grande – No Tears Left to Cry
Post Malone featuring 21 Savage – Rockstar
FAN FAVE NEW ARTIST
Dua Lipa
Cardi B
Billie Eilish
Why Don’t We
Hayley Kiyoko
Kris Wu
FAN FAVE MUCH CREATOR
Dan Rodo / The Danocracy
Christian Cantelon / Sneakertalk
Jaclyn Forbes
Candance Leca
The Baker Twins
Mike On Much Podcast
