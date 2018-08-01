Shawn Mendes leads 2018 MMVAs nominations

Shawn Mendes is giving fellow Canadian artist Drake some stiff competition at the iHeartRadio MMVAs.

The 19-year-old pop singer from Pickering, Ont., is the frontrunner this year with eight nominations — racking up one more nod than the Toronto rapper.

Both performers will face off in some categories at the televised awards show on Aug. 26.

Mendes and Drake are in the running for artist of the year, where they’re competing with the likes of Camilla Cabello, Cardi B, Ed Sheeran and Post Malone.

Other major nominees this year include Alessia Cara with five nominations while Sheeran and electronic dance producer Marshmello have four nods each. Singer Halsey has three nominations.

The MMVAs will be hosted by Internet-famed rapper Awkwafina, who appears in Ocean’s 8 and the upcoming big-screen adaptation of the book Crazy Rich Asians.

The MMVAs will feature performances by Mendes, Meghan Trainer, 5 Seconds of Summer, Cara, Kris Wu, Halsey, and Marshmello featuring Anne-Marie.

Celebrity presenters include Derek Hough, Jenni (JWOWW) Farley, Tyra Banks, Rachel Bilson, Sonequa Martin-Green and Prince Michael Jackson.

Check out the full list of nominations below:

BEST ROCK/ALTERNATIVE ARTIST OR GROUP

Imagine Dragons

Portugal. The Man

Foo Fighters

Arcade Fire

Arkells

Chvrches

BEST POP ARTIST OR GROUP

Halsey

Alessia Cara

Shawn Mendes

Ed Sheeran

Camila Cabello

Meghan Trainor

BEST EDM/DANCE ARTIST OR GROUP

Loud Luxury

Calvin Harris

Marshmello

Zedd

Kygo

Sofi Tukker

BEST HIP-HOP ARTIST OR GROUP

Drake

Post Malone

Cardi B

Kendrick Lamar

Childish Gambino

The Carters

BEST DIRECTOR

Drake – God’s Plan – Karena Evans

Drake – Nice For What – Karena Evans

Childish Gambino – This Is America – Hiro Murai

The Carters – Apes**t – Ricky Saiz

Justin Timberlake ft. Chris Stapleton – Say Something – Arturo Perez Jr.

Shawn Mendes – In My Blood – Jay Martin

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Halsey – Bad At Love

Logic featuring Alessia Cara and Khalid – 1-800-273-8255

Drake – God’s Plan

Childish Gambino – This Is America

Ariana Grande – No Tears Left to Cry

Shawn Mendes – In My Blood

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Drake

Camila Cabello

Ed Sheeran

Cardi B

Shawn Mendes

Post Malone

SINGLE OF THE YEAR

TBA

SONG OF THE SUMMER

Drake – Nice For What

Loud Luxury featuring Brando – Body

Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin – I Like It

Zedd featuring Maren Morris & Grey – The Middle

Marshmello featuring Anne Marie – FRIENDS

Bebe Rexha featuring Florida Georgia Line – Meant To Be

BEST COLLABORATION

The Weeknd & Kendrick Lamar – Pray For Me

Kendrick Lamar & SZA – All The Stars

Marshmello & Anne Marie – FRIENDS

Zedd & Maren Morris & Grey – The Middle

Shawn Mendes & Khalid – Youth

Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line – Meant To Be

BEST NEW CANADIAN ARTIST

The Beaches

NEW CITY

bülow

Ralph

Johnny Orlando

Elijiah Woods x Jamie Fine

FAN FAVE ARTIST

Shawn Mendes

Camila Cabello

Halsey

Alessia Cara

Taylor Swift

Ed Sheeran

FAN FAVE DUO OR GROUP

Imagine Dragons

Maroon 5

5 Seconds of Summer

BTS

Sofi Tukker

The Chainsmokers

FAN FAVE VIDEO

Drake – God’s Plan

Shawn Mendes – In My Blood

Childish Gambino – This Is America

The Carters – Apes**t

Logic featuring Alessia Cara and Khalid – 1-800-273-8255

Alessia Cara – Growing Pains

FAN FAVE SINGLE

Selena Gomez featuring Marshmello – Wolves

Camila Cabello – Havana

Ed Sheeran – Perfect

Shawn Mendes – In My Blood

Ariana Grande – No Tears Left to Cry

Post Malone featuring 21 Savage – Rockstar

FAN FAVE NEW ARTIST

Dua Lipa

Cardi B

Billie Eilish

Why Don’t We

Hayley Kiyoko

Kris Wu

FAN FAVE MUCH CREATOR

Dan Rodo / The Danocracy

Christian Cantelon / Sneakertalk

Jaclyn Forbes

Candance Leca

The Baker Twins

Mike On Much Podcast

