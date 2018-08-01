Canada
August 1, 2018 6:21 am
Updated: August 1, 2018 6:49 am

Police locate missing 15-year-old from East York

By Web Producer  Global News

A Toronto Police Service cruiser.

Nick Westoll / File / Global News


Toronto police say a 15-year-old girl reported missing from East York last week has been found safe.

Sydney Lakhani was last seen Tuesday evening at 6 p.m. in the area of Cosburn and Coxwell avenues.

READ MORE: Police searching for 15-year-old girl missing from East York since Tuesday

Police said the girl was located on Tuesday at 9 p.m.

“We would like to thank the public and media for all your help,” police said in a tweet.

