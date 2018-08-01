Police locate missing 15-year-old from East York
Toronto police say a 15-year-old girl reported missing from East York last week has been found safe.
Sydney Lakhani was last seen Tuesday evening at 6 p.m. in the area of Cosburn and Coxwell avenues.
Police said the girl was located on Tuesday at 9 p.m.
“We would like to thank the public and media for all your help,” police said in a tweet.
