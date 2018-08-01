Pallister government maintains lead in Manitoba: Poll

The Manitoba Conservatives, led by Premier Brian Pallister, continue to hold a sizable lead in the province, according to a new Mainstreet Research poll.

Among decided and leaning voters, the PCs sit with just under 45 per cent support, well ahead of the NDP led by Wab Kinew, who come in with 29.3 per cent support. The Liberals, led by Dougald Lamont, sit a distant third at 13.6 per cent while the Green Party, with James Beddome as their leader, have 8.7 per cent support, according to the poll.

The results remain virtually unchanged from the last poll done by Mainstreet Research in late April.

Mainstreet surveyed 896 Manitobans between July 15 and July 17 for the poll. Mainstreet says the poll has a margin of error of +/- 3.27 per cent and is accurate 19 times out of 20.

At the beginning of the year, the lead was much slimmer for the Conservatives as they held just a three-percentage-point lead over the NDP, according to a January poll.