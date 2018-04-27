Manitoba PC’s widen lead over NDP: Poll

A new poll suggests Premier Brian Pallister and the Conservatives have significantly widened their lead over the opposition NDP.

The poll, done by Mainstreet Research, shows the Tories have gained a six per cent approval rating since January and now sit at just under 50 per cent support among decided and leaning voters. The NDP, led by Wab Kinew, has dropped 6.5 percentage points to 39 per cent support.

At the start of the year, the margin between the PCs and NDP was just three percentage points, according to the poll.

The Liberal party, led by Dougald Lamont currently sits at 13 per cent while the Green Party, led by James Beddome, hold a 3.3 per cent rating.

From April 16-18, 870 Manitobans were surveyed as part of the poll.

The PCs lead in every demographic – except among those aged 50-64.