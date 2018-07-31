Teen killed in collision between semi-truck and SUV in central Alberta

An investigation is underway to determine what led to a crash in central Alberta on Tuesday that left a young woman dead.

A collision involving a semi-truck and an SUV left a 19-year-old dead, Breton RCMP said in a news release Tuesday night.

Officers were called to the scene at Highway 13 and Highway 20 at 3:12 p.m. Police said they believe the semi-truck was headed north on Highway 20 when it collided with an SUV headed west on Highway 13.

The teen was the only person in the SUV. The driver of the semi-truck was not hurt.

“The RCMP collision analyst attended to examine the scene (and) the contributing factors to this collision remain under investigation,” police said