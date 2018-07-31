Man injured in 2016 police takedown disappointed VPD officers won’t face charges

An innocent bystander injured in a 2016 police takedown in New Westminster has learned that no charges will be laid against the officers involved.

The Independent Investigations Office (IIO) has determined their actions were justified.

According to an IIO statement, the chief civilian director “has found the actions of the police were justified, and thus does not consider that any police officer has committed an offence under any enactment.

“Therefore the matter will not be referred to Crown Counsel for consideration of charges.”

From 2016: Innocent bystander caught up in police takedown speaks out

Vick Supramaniam said he was driving to Home Depot on Sept. 19, 2016 when he got caught up in a Vancouver police takedown in New Westminster that targeted alleged suspects related to a double homicide and kidnapping in East Vancouver.

Vick Supramaniam said his leg was bitten by a Vancouver police dog and part of his left ear was ripped off.

READ MORE: Three suspects charged in East Vancouver double homicide and kidnapping

“The dog bit me and dragged me all the way down the hill,” he told Global News in 2016. “All I saw was just blood all over me and I kept telling them, ‘I’m innocent.’

“They just didn’t listen.”

From 2016: Dramatic takedown in New Westminster

Supramaniam, who is still recovering from injuries he suffered in the incident, said he believes the use of force was not justified.

“I’m really disappointed,” he said. “I didn’t expect them to say that the dog handler was not at fault.

“What does it take for them to find that the dog handler is at fault? Does somebody have to die?”

Supramaniam did not comment on whether he plans to file a civil suit.

— With files from Rumina Daya