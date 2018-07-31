Winnipeg Sports

July 31, 2018 7:49 pm

Winnipeg Blue Bombers’ Jovan Santos-Knox named top performer of the week

By Sports Anchor/Reporter  Global News

Winnipeg Blue Bombers LB Jovan Santos-Knox celebrates his interception during first quarter CFL action between the Bombers and the Saskatchewan Roughriders in Winnipeg on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017.

Jason Halstead / CFL
For the third time in the last four weeks, the Winnipeg Blue Bombers had a player named as one of the players of the week.

Bombers linebacker Jovan Santos-Knox was chosen as one of the top performers of the week after helping his team beat the Toronto Argonauts on Friday.

Santos-Knox, 24, is the week’s third star after a monster game that included three sacks and a career best 10 defensive tackles.

Story continues below

READ MORE: Bryant Turner Jr. retires a Winnipeg Blue Bomber

The Bombers now have the top two leading tacklers in the CFL. Santos-Knox sits in second place in the league with 39 defensive tackles behind teammate Adam Bighill, who has 42.

Santos-Knox has now recorded four sacks this season — good enough for third best in the league.

READ MORE: Blue Bombers defeat Argonauts for second straight week

Edmonton Eskimos quarterback Mike Reilly was the top performer of the week, followed by Ottawa Redblacks kicker Lewis Ward.

The Bombers are currently on their bye week and don’t play again until August 10, when they host the Hamilton Tiger-Cats at Investors Group Field.

