Single-vehicle rollover spills 3 tons of animals remains near Port Dover: OPP
West Region OPP have closed a section of St. John’s Road north of Port Dover following a single-vehicle rollover that spilled three tons of animal remains on the roadway.
Police said the driver of a straight truck carrying the remains was heading westbound on St. John’s Road, lost control, entered the ditch and rolled the truck.
As a result of the debris, St. John’s Road remains closed between Cockshutt Road and Marburg Road while the carcasses are being removed.
Police added that the 36-year-old man involved in the rollover only suffered minor injuries. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was later treated.
OPP said they are in the early stages of an ongoing investigation.
