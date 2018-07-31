Crime
July 31, 2018 5:08 pm

Single-vehicle rollover spills 3 tons of animals remains near Port Dover: OPP

By 980 CFPL

St. John's Road East in Norfolk County was closed Tuesday after a truck rolled over.

Lars Hagberg / Canadian Press/File
West Region OPP have closed a section of St. John’s Road north of Port Dover following a single-vehicle rollover that spilled three tons of animal remains on the roadway.

Police said the driver of a straight truck carrying the remains was heading westbound on St. John’s Road, lost control, entered the ditch and rolled the truck.

As a result of the debris, St. John’s Road remains closed between Cockshutt Road and Marburg Road while the carcasses are being removed.

Police added that the 36-year-old man involved in the rollover only suffered minor injuries. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was later treated.

OPP said they are in the early stages of an ongoing investigation.

Global News