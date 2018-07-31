Canada
Man presumed missing in South Saskatchewan River

Robert Lehto, who was last seen Sunday near Paradise Beach south of Saskatoon, is presumed missing in the South Saskatchewan River.

A search is underway in the South Saskatchewan River south of Saskatoon for a missing man.

Robert Lehto, 57, was last seen on Sunday with friends near a sand bar at Paradise Beach.

He was reported missing at around 6 p.m. CT.

Members of the Saskatoon Fire Department searched the river near the beach and downstream in a boat on Sunday evening while a RCMP dog and handler searched along the shoreline with help from STARS.

The RCMP underwater recovery team and Civilian Air Search and Rescue (CASARA) joined the search for Lehto on Monday.

Saskatoon Search and Rescue, members of RCMP search and rescue and the underwater recovery team continue the search of the river on Tuesday.

Police said other investigation avenues are still open and ask anyone who may have seen Lehto after July 29 to contact Saskatoon RCMP at 306-975-5145.

