Saskatchewan sees an increase in drownings over the past two years

This week [July 15 to the 21] typically sees the highest number of drownings each year, that’s why the Lifesaving Society is urging Canadians to keep water safety top of mind as part of National Drowning Prevention week.

Over the past couple of years, drownings in Saskatchewan are on the rise, averaging around 20 per year and across the country, that number jumps to 500.

READ MORE: Manitoba ranks number one in drowning deaths: survey

“People are just maintaining their complacency, as well as we’re having a lot of newcomers come to our country that haven’t had access to swimming lessons so we still have a lot of work to do when it comes to educating our new Canadians,” Lifesaving Society Saskatchewan Branch CEO, Shelby Rushton said.

The annual campaign focuses on two key messages, always wear a lifejacket while in or near water and keep children within arm’s reach.

READ MORE: ‘Sharp spike’ in drownings in Alberta renews calls for improved safety

By law, you are required to have an appropriately sized lifejacket on board for each person in Saskatchewan, but you’re not legally required to wear it at all times. Something Rushton says the Lifesaving Society would like to see changed.

READ MORE: Ex-Ottawa Senators goalie Ray Emery dies in drowning accident in Hamilton, Ont.

“Just like growing up remember we didn’t have to use to wear a seat belt, now we have to wear a seatbelt it’s legislated. Now we’re looking at putting seatbelts on buses which is great and we feel that lifejackets are just like seatbelts and you should absolutely have to wear them when you’re on the boat,” Rushton said.

Over the years, alcohol has also been a contributing factor in downing fatalities. Rushton says they see around 80 per cent of people who drown with blood alcohol levels.

So whether you’re headed to the pool or lake, remember to take your lifejacket and keep children at arm’s length.

“We want everyone to be safe at all times,” Rushton said.