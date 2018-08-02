Robert Lehto search suspended after unidentified body found along Sask. river

Saskatoon RCMP announced on Aug. 2 that a man’s body was found along the South Saskatchewan River.

A positive identification has yet to be made.

In the meantime, the search for Robert Lehto, 57, has been suspended.

Lehto was last seen at Paradise Beach, south of Saskatoon, with friends on July 29 near a sandbar on the river.

Emergency services and other search professionals have been scouring the area of Paradise Beach for the missing man.

The deceased man was located in the search area.