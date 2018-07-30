Highway 3 near Hope reopens following wildfire fight closure

A small blaze near the Hope Slide on Highway 3 east of Hope shut down the route for about an hour Monday evening, according to the B.C. Wildfire Service.

The cause of the .3 hectare fire is under investigation, according to fire information officer Donna MacPherson with the Coastal Fire Centre.

A pair of crew and two helicopters bucketing water on the flames brought it under control, MacPherson said.

Just before 8 p.m. Monday, Highway 3 was re-open to traffic.