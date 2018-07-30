Veterans threaten to give back special licence plates if RCMP are eligible for same plates

It is there every time Lt.-Col. Archie Steacy gets in his vehicle, veterans licence plate number 001VAA.

Now the 38-year military veteran is trying to protect the definition of veteran that was in place when he received the province’s first such honourary plate.

The B.C. government is in the midst of public consultation to decide whether retired RCMP officers should also be eligible to receive the special plate.

“I am very, very proud to be given that particular plate,” said Steacy. “Having served in the armed forces for a period of 38 years I feel really good when I am driving my car and people stop me to say thank you.”

“One cannot deny that RCMP members become veterans — veterans of the RCMP. They are policemen. They are not soldiers, sailors or airmen.”

Steacy, along with members of the B.C. Veterans Commemorative Association (BCVCA), met with Attorney General David Eby on Monday to say the RCMP should not be eligible for the special plates. The BCVCA are currently involved with reviewing the applications and have approved over 57,000 military veterans to receive the plates in British Columbia.

“The veterans licence plate is a revered honour for military veterans. It is a public acknowledgment that the public is appreciative of the valour and the sacrifice our veterans made. It is very sacred to them,” BCVCA member Sheral Fraser said.

“Veterans took up arms, left their homes to go overseas without knowing if they would come back or not. This little public symbol remind them to ask the question, what is a veteran? What is this licence plate? It has a long lasting meaning to keeping our young people understanding out freedoms because of these sacrifices that were made.”

The plate is honourary and in some communities allows veterans to park for free on Remembrance Day. Fraser says veterans have told her they will turn in their plates in former Mounties are eligible to apply.

But the Royal Canadian Legion has made the argument that the definition of veteran is changing. The legion has opened the door to former RCMP officers to become members and have led the charge to change the licence plate rules in Ontario, Quebec, Newfoundland and Nova Scotia.

“I think the traditional definition of veteran is changing,” Dave Whittier, Executive Director of the BC/Yukon Command, Royal Canadian Legion, said. “And if you take a look at veteran affairs, members of the RCMP are eligible for benefits under the veteran affairs program.

“Fundamentally from a legion’s perspective [it] has to do with consistency. So if you go to any of the provinces you may find a difference in what constitutes the definition of veteran. So one person who may be eligible in one province, may not be available in another province which causes some concerns, especially for people who are mobile.”

The legion has sent a letter to the province mentioning it has “authorized the use of the poppy symbol on these plates based on our definition of a veteran instead of disenfranchising a large number of retired and currently-serving regular members of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.”

The legion has not ruled out taking away the right to use that image if the program is not expanded.

The public consultation will run until Sept. 4.

Attorney General David Eby says one of the priorities is hearing from the general public because these two groups are so deeply divided on the issue.

“Our hope is to go out to British Columbians and get feedback from them about who they feel should be included for this group for recognition of licence plates because there is some disagreement between these groups on the best way forward,” Eby said.

“We want to ensure the public’s views on who should be recognized and how are included in this process.”