Saskatchewan Polytechnic reopens gyms, athletics program still shuttered

Reversing a decision from earlier this year, Saskatchewan Polytechnic announced Monday it will reopen its gymnasiums and fitness centres.

In May, the post-secondary institution closed the doors to the activity facilities at the Moose Jaw, Saskatoon and Prince Albert campuses, sparking outrage among students, culminating in a protest at the Saskatoon campus.

“We’ve decided to reopen the fitness centres and gyms as of Aug. 8,” said Terence Carswell, associate vice-president of human resources at Saskatchewan Polytechnic.

Saskatchewan Polytechnic said the changes came about after a review from a “wellness steering committee” comprised of students, staff and faculty.

The committee looks at different dimensions of health, including “community, life, body and mind” wellness, Carswell said.

Moves to lay off seven staff members and axe the school’s sports team in the Prairie Athletic Conference won’t be reversed.

“I think that the [student participation] numbers that were involved with the athletics program were probably one of the biggest factors,” Carswell said.

The committee will continue to review its options around intramural sports going forward.

