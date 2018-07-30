Brampton man clocked driving 175 km/h in 60 km/h zone in North Dumfries: police

Waterloo police clocked a man doing nearly three times the speed limit in North Dumfries early Monday.

Police say they pulled over a 32-year-old Brampton man on Brantford Highway, near Footbridge Road, for doing 175 km/h in a 60 km/h zone.

The driver was charged with stunt driving, a charge which results in a car being impounded on the spot and being held for seven days. In addition, the driver’s licence is also suspended for seven days.

The police then searched the vehicle and found suspected fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine and cash.

The driver and passenger are facing numerous charges.