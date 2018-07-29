Family, friends, public pay respects to family of 18-year-old killed in Danforth shooting

Hundreds of people gathered at Highland Funeral Home on Sunday, attending a visitation for 18-year-old Reese Fallon, who was killed in the shooting on the Danforth one week ago.

Friends, family and several members of the public came to pay respects to Fallon’s family.

Matthew Smith, a friend of Fallon’s, said he is devastated and recalls how kind and generous the 18-year-old was.

“We spoke two or three days before the incident happened and the fact that she’s not here now and the fact I can’t talk to her now, it’s just devastating,” he said

“She was kind, generous and respectful.”

Fallon died after a gunman shot at pedestrians and restaurant-goers on Toronto’s bustling Danforth Avenue last Sunday.

Ten-year-old Julianna Kozis and the accused gunman also died as a result of the attack, and 13 others were injured.

An obituary posted online by the funeral home says Fallon had recently graduated high school, and was set to study nursing at Hamilton’s McMaster University in the fall.

Iverine Colin-Thome said while she doesn’t know the Fallon family, she felt compelled to come to the public visitation.

“I didn’t know Reese at all but something like this pulls people together,” she said.

Several members of Toronto police service attended Sunday’s visitation, as well as dignitaries like Mayor John Tory and former Premier Kathleen Wynne.

Vickie Williams, who also wanted to pay respects to the family, described the mood of the visitation as somber.

“I came because I’m a mom and I felt really sad about what happened last week because my son goes to that same restaurant,” she said

“It’s somber. It’s just so sad.”

The public visitation for Fallon is followed by a funeral service on Monday.

