Crime
July 29, 2018 4:34 pm

Winnipeg police asking for help finding two children missing from North End

By Reporter  Global News

Two children have been missing from Winnipeg's North End since Saturday evening.

Winnipeg Police Service/supplied
Winnipeg police are asking for the public’s help finding two missing children.

According to police, Farrah Dunsford, 9, and Sheamus Duck, 10, were last seen near Powers Street and Selkirk Avenue around 7:00 p.m. Saturday.

Both children are described as Indigenous with thin builds.

Farrah has long black and brown hair, and was last spotted wearing a blue t-shirt and black pants.

Sheamus has a shaved head and was wearing a black t-shirt with the Air Jordan logo on the front, black pants and a black and blue baseball cap.

Anyone with information on either or both of their whereabouts is asked to contact the Winnipeg Police Service Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250 or Crime Stoppers.

