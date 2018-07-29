Winnipeg police asking for help finding two children missing from North End

Winnipeg police are asking for the public’s help finding two missing children.

According to police, Farrah Dunsford, 9, and Sheamus Duck, 10, were last seen near Powers Street and Selkirk Avenue around 7:00 p.m. Saturday.

Both children are described as Indigenous with thin builds.

READ MORE: Police searching for 15-year-old girl missing from East York since Tuesday

Farrah has long black and brown hair, and was last spotted wearing a blue t-shirt and black pants.

Sheamus has a shaved head and was wearing a black t-shirt with the Air Jordan logo on the front, black pants and a black and blue baseball cap.

Anyone with information on either or both of their whereabouts is asked to contact the Winnipeg Police Service Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250 or Crime Stoppers.