Halifax Pride wraps up 2018 event with annual Dykes vs. Divas softball game

After 11 days of celebrations, Halifax Pride wrapped up Sunday.

The annual Pride Parade kicked things off last Saturday and today, to help wrap things up, was the annual Dykes vs. Divas softball game.

Hundreds of fans came to show their support as the two teams took to the field Sunday afternoon at the Halifax Common.

It’s the 13th year Heather Roberts has played in the game on the Dykes team. She said that the feeling of acceptance has come along way over the years.

“This game is to take away the name ‘Dyke’, that’s how it started,” she said. “‘Dyke’ was used as a derogatory term back in the day.”

“A lot of us are athletes so we were called that growing up, so this a game to celebrate the word ‘dyke.’”

The game plays on the rivalry between the self-proclaimed dykes and divas, but both teams agree that the game is really about promoting acceptance.

“It’s okay to be who you are, come out in public and let people see you for who you are,” said Drag Queen Eden Disorder.

Roberts said that is why all Pride events are so important.

“All year, you know, people say everything gay is accepted, but sometimes it’s not. So [Pride] is a time to walk down the road with your wife, holding her hand. It’s a time to go out and be who you want.”

The annual softall game always lands on the last day of Pride week and aims to be a family-friendly event. Roberts said that it has been amazing to see the game and the pride festival grow over the years.

“When you come out in Halifax you find your family,” she said.