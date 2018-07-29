Kelowna evacuation alerts rescinded after Yates Road fire

The Central Okanagan Emergency Operations says the Yates Road wildfire is under control and evacuation alerts for all 933 properties in the Wilden area of Kelowna have been rescinded.

It was discovered on July 27 and grew to 4.80 hectares.

The Kelowna Fire Department said two youths playing with a lighter caused the wildfire.

“While the evacuation alerts have been rescinded, conditions in the Central Okanagan continue to be hot and dry,” said the emergency operations centre in a news release.

“Residents and visitors should be vigilant and aware that the fire hazard remains high to extreme.”

A regional campfire ban is in place effective today at noon.

All campfires are prohibited throughout the Regional District of Central Okanagan including: the City of West Kelowna, District of Lake Country, District of Peachland, Westbank First Nation and the Central Okanagan East and West Electoral Areas.

Campfires are not permitted at any time within the City of Kelowna.

If you see smoke from a wildfire, report it at *5555 from a cell phone or 1-800-663-5555. If there is threat to life call 9-1-1.