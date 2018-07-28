Hilton, the 600-kilogram great white shark, tracked near Port Mouton Island

It doesn’t look like Hilton is going away any time soon.

The 12-foot, 600-kilogram celebrity great white shark was tracked near Port Mouton Island along Nova Scotia’s south shore Saturday morning.

“It’s gonna be a good weekend!” Hilton wrote. “Definitely diggin’ the fashion around here.”

Wakin’ up this morning near Port Mouton Island in Nova Scotia. It’s gonna be a good weekend! Definitely diggin’ the fashion around here – photo: @joyashford

Sign up to tag along with @OCEARCH when they come here in the fall https://t.co/xPT3Judgqm pic.twitter.com/GlSQ4zYPi1 — HiltonTheShark (@HiltonTheShark) July 28, 2018

Hilton announced on his infamous Twitter account last week that he was enjoying the waters off the southern tip of the province — just in time for the beginning of Shark Week.

Oh yeah…kickin’ off #SharkWeek in Nova Scotia! Thrilled to be back! pic.twitter.com/Q9UaoZXvPm — HiltonTheShark (@HiltonTheShark) July 23, 2018

Now that I’m back in Nova Scotia, I just gotta visit all my favorite spots! I mean come on….does it get any prettier than this?! pic.twitter.com/eeAerUp1fQ — HiltonTheShark (@HiltonTheShark) July 23, 2018

Several of his 40,500 Twitter followers have wished him a safe stay.

One said, “Good morning Hilton. Enjoy your morning swim.” Another wrote, “Welcome back Hilton. Hope you enjoy the South Shore.”

Hilton first appeared along Nova Scotia’s south shore in August 2017, with many taking to social media to track his movements.

He was pinged several times heading towards the Halifax Harbour in September 2017. He was also spotted heading towards St. Margaret’s Bay and Peggys Cove.

OCEARCH has tagged over 300 sharks, almost half of them being white sharks, including about 25 on the east coast of North America, and open-sourced the data on its website and free app.