Hilton, the 600-kilogram great white shark, tracked near Port Mouton Island
It doesn’t look like Hilton is going away any time soon.
The 12-foot, 600-kilogram celebrity great white shark was tracked near Port Mouton Island along Nova Scotia’s south shore Saturday morning.
“It’s gonna be a good weekend!” Hilton wrote. “Definitely diggin’ the fashion around here.”
Hilton announced on his infamous Twitter account last week that he was enjoying the waters off the southern tip of the province — just in time for the beginning of Shark Week.
Several of his 40,500 Twitter followers have wished him a safe stay.
One said, “Good morning Hilton. Enjoy your morning swim.” Another wrote, “Welcome back Hilton. Hope you enjoy the South Shore.”
Hilton first appeared along Nova Scotia’s south shore in August 2017, with many taking to social media to track his movements.
He was pinged several times heading towards the Halifax Harbour in September 2017. He was also spotted heading towards St. Margaret’s Bay and Peggys Cove.
OCEARCH has tagged over 300 sharks, almost half of them being white sharks, including about 25 on the east coast of North America, and open-sourced the data on its website and free app.
