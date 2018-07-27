Pipe bomb found in park garbage bin by City of Toronto worker

Police say officers have detonated a pipe bomb that was found in a garbage bin by a City of Toronto worker at a park in the west end on Friday.

A Toronto police spokesperson told Global News that officers were called to the Queen’s Greenbelt park northwest of Keele Street and Lawrence Avenue West at around 11:50 a.m. after receiving a report about a suspicious package being found.

The spokesperson said a City of Toronto worker, who was dispatched to the park after the bin was on fire overnight, found a metal pipe capped at both ends inside a garbage bin.

Police were called and later confirmed the item to be a pipe bomb. Officers from the chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear and explosives unit neutralized the device.

The spokesperson said investigators are looking into who made the device, what was in it and when it was dropped off in the bin.

Officers are currently canvassing the area for surveillance video.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-1200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.