2 B.C. police officers charged in alleged sexual assault in Cuba

A pair of B.C. police officers who have been detained in Cuba since March in relation to an alleged sexual assault are now facing criminal charges.

Sources tell Global News an officer from the Vancouver Police Department (VPD) is facing a charge of rape, and prosecutors are seeking a sentence of seven years in prison.

His friend, a member from the Port Moody Police Department (PMPD), is facing a charge of accessory to the alleged rape, and could be facing four years in prison, according to a source.

The two men were in Varadero partying at a resort in March when the assault is alleged to have occurred.

The Vancouver officer is alleged to have engaged in sexual activity with a 17-year-old woman from Ontario.

The two officers were arrested at the time and released, but had their passports seized and have not been able to leave the country.

No date has been set for the trial yet.

Under Cuba’s justice system, they will be tried in front of a five-member panel made up of three professional judges and two Cuban citizens.

Global News has learned there are three witnesses in the case, including the alleged victim and a security guard.

In a previous interview with Global News, Pedro Pablo Isla Canizares — a civil lawyer with 30 years in Cuba — explained that in the Cuban system, charges are only laid at the end of an investigation.

Cuban investigators had 60 days to present their findings to a prosecutor, he explained, and a health test had to be conducted on the alleged victim.

The two officers have been living in a monthly rental off Varadero’s tourist beach strip.

The VPD and PMPD have yet to comment on the charges.

