RCMP release video of possible suspect in Edson mosque fire

RCMP in Edson continue to investigate a suspicious fire at a local mosque that happened on June 16. On July 27, they released video of a person they believe may be involved.

Officers are hoping a short video taken from a car lot on 4 Avenue in Edson at approximately 11:03 p.m. on June 16 will help identify a possible suspect.

In the footage – which appears to have come from a Nest surveillance camera – a lanky individual is seen walking through vehicles while pulling their hood over their head.

READ MORE: Fire at mosque in Edson Saturday night leaves community shaken: RCMP investigating

RCMP believe someone tried to set fire to the mosque that Saturday evening, as dozens of people were leaving evening prayers.

Jocelyn Pettitt with the Islamic Society of Edson said police and firefighters arrived on scene quickly and were able to prevent extensive damage.

Pettitt said people were leaving the mosque and many were still in the parking lot when they witnessed the fire.

Pettitt called the fire “concerning” to the local community, but said the Town of Edson has been very supportive of the Muslim community and this was the first problem for the mosque since it first opened its doors in 2003.

READ MORE: RCMP release photos of possible suspect in arson at Edson mosque

RCMP released photos of a possible suspect on June 18.

Anyone who can help identify the person seen in the photos and video is asked to contact RCMP at 780-723-8800.