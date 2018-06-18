Premier calls arson at Edson mosque ‘an affront to all Albertans’

Alberta’s leader had a message for the Muslim community Monday after a fire was intentionally set at a mosque in Edson Saturday evening.

“On behalf of all Albertans, the message I would like to deliver to Alberta’s Muslim community is that the recent attack on the mosque in Edson is an affront to all Albertans from all walks of life and all faiths,” Rachel Notley said.

“Alberta’s Muslim community contributes so much to Alberta and has for years — decades and decades and decades,” she said.

“Albertans stand with you in condemning this act in the strongest possible terms.”

The fire started Saturday as dozens of people were leaving evening prayers. Muslims around the world are celebrating Eid al-Fitr, the end of Ramadan.

Witnesses said they observed a hooded individual approach the south entrance of the mosque at around 11 p.m. and set fire to the building.

Police and fire crews arrived on scene quickly and prevented extensive damage.

“I received a text that the mosque was on fire,” said Toufik Baterdouk, the vice-president of the Islamic Society of Edson.

“It was quite a shock to be honest with you. I grew up here. It’s a great community. I never imagined this would happen in our town.”

Baterdouk believes the arson is a hate crime.

“These incidents seem to be isolated. They’re not the norm. Our country, our province, our town – when things happen, they stand up and say: ‘We are with you. This is wrong.'”

The premier agreed.

“It’s not acceptable and we’ll be keeping a very close eye on the investigation as it goes forward,” Notley said.

She added the province will defend the Muslim community from “those who perpetrate such acts of hate.”

Mayor Kevin Zahara was shocked and disappointed.

“My heart sunk. Edson is a very open and diverse community,” he said.

“Nobody should fear going to pray in a church or in a mosque and we need to ensure we are together as one as a community.”

A national organization, the Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama`at Canada, also strongly condemned “the brazen arson attack.”

“We are shocked and appalled to learn that a mosque of peaceful worshippers was attacked in Alberta, particularly during the festive days of Eidul Fitr,” national president Lal Khan Malik said.

“This is against what Canada stands for.

“As a nation founded on acceptance and freedom of conscience, we must unite against any kind of hatred and injustice. We stand in solidarity with the congregation of the Edson mosque and with the whole community of Edson during this difficult time.”

Jocelyn Pettitt with the Islamic Society of Edson called the incident “concerning” to the local community, but said the town of Edson has been very supportive of the Muslim community and this was the first incident at the mosque since it first opened its doors in 2003.

A local United Church reverend said the entire faith community will band together and offer support.

“We pray,” Rev. Kimberly Roy said. “We pray for wholeness. We pray for care and compassion.”